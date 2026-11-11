UNITED STATES—I, Luna, am the literary dog in the doghouse and still living under an alias ever since I put the terror of rabies into a human who confidently walked, unbeknownst, into the twilight of my long pit-bull puppyhood. I have witnessed the frantic mission of the Master in his ferocious zeal to eradicate rodents from his urban homestead.

How he climbs ups the ladder, almost daily now, sticks his head into the rafters to see if the peanut-butter-baited rattrap has lured a rat or mouse to its death. For a week now, the recycled wooden trap, handled with latex gloves and scrubbed with unscented detergent, to eliminate any trace of human touch or residue of deceased rodent has failed to attract any cute, furry little vermin. Ditto the trap on the kitchen floor between the fridge and stove, where a smattering of droppings bears witness to a continued infestation.

In contrast, the two traps propped up outdoors in the ivy wall have captured living things. Not, however the living things intended by the manufacturer of these gadgets the Master deemed more humane than glue traps, until that tough little rat who endured the “kill bar,” and who now forever holds as place in the Master’s heart as a survivor who deserved to be free of its last earthly pains. Events have brought the Master to a reckoning when it comes to his enthusiasm to capture rodents, though what happened corroborates his diligence has significantly reduced the number of rats and mice lurking.

A few days ago, he heard the unmistakable whip-snap of a copper kill-bar pinning a poor creature. Showing admirable restraint, the Master went about his own business, concentrating on his latest narrative. Finally, a couple hours later he stood up from his desk. He remembered that he had managed to completely put the trap snap out of his mind. He swerved into the new direction with vigor to survey what the wooden trap had caught. The traps wooden bas had fallen from its nook in the ivy wall—high enough to save the Chihuahua and me, Luna, the two dogs from the risk of getting bitten by one of those infernal traps.

The trap remained on the ground with its quarry underneath.

The Master caught something he hadn’t counted on. A bird. He looked at the sparrow and his heart sank. It’s fine plumage and sleek body, its eyes black and unseeing. Heartbreaking end for a splendid creature. Beauty and motion. Sometime imitating Jackson Pollack’s white period that shows up on the cart windshield from time to time. Member of a species, messengers of humankind’s feathery aspiration to fly.

The Master discovered, much to his dismay, there were still tears in those dry tear ducts of his.

To be continued…