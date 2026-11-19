UNITED STATES—The Master needs inspiration, so he takes a walk. To the kitchen. He brings along obedient Baby DeVille, and meanwhile I, Luna, there disobedient stick around and cadge the purported beef atop DeVille’s bowl of kibbles. The Master fumes. One of these days when he doesn’t know if it’s Wednesday or Thursday for sure. He talks himself into believing it is irrelevant.

It is not, he realizes, for today is Wednesday—his lucky day. Still, it carries obligations.

Like getting a fresh photo of Luna, who hasn’t done anything cuckoo recently. She’s getting settled into post puppyhood. Take that back: there was one occurrence. It was Monday evening. Night had fallen so much earlier than it felt. Then it sounded like a shootout outside. Dogs contained in several blocks’ radius were barking and howling. The smaller of our four-pawed friends were emitting ear-piercing shrieks. They were in agony. And the din served to shift the onus of anger toward the dogs and away from the true source of the crackles, booms and bangs.

Lickety split, the Master climbed to the top of the roof to assess the origin of the loud volleys. He found something more vexing atop the roof. The view to the direction the pops and booms were coming from was blocked by a brand-new glass, steel and concrete recording studio, rising three stories above our cottages. Recording studio spaces—yet to be rented out a single one. A honeycomb of a building that houses a handful of security guards on the clock, and a few workmen on the finishing touches.

“They stole my view!” was all the Master could think.

The Master resorted to the black glass rectangle he much preferred to keep in his pocket. Its needs for electricity and attention approached those that owning a third dog would imply. Keep calm, he reminded himself. In his palm device were all the answers. Yes, the Master’s hypothesis was borne out. Even I, Luna, the boisterous pit-bull lab will admit the Master has a knack for solving a mystery now and again. So, here’s what caused the din and explosions:

On that Monday, somewhere between Halloween and Thanksgiving, shoppers, a horde of tourists and locals, children and grandparents were treated to a breathtaking fireworks display and witnessed a Christmas tree lighting ceremony in this Disneyesque shopping Mecca. Small sacrifice the 100-foot white fir tree, hand-picked rooted and grown on the flanks of Mount Shasta. Unlike Spanish fighting bulls, the tree had zero chance of escaping with its life.

Let’s remember to the suffering of countless canines, large and small with their ultra-sensitive hearing, and a thick cloud of smoke and sulfur floating into the night sky over the city of stars, where the stars can still be seen. They’re there, if we look upward from our phones and open our eyes.

To be continued…