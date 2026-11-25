UNITED STATES—This being the eve of a holiday, the Master is unusually tempted to turn over this week’s ‘I Love Luna’ to the digital muse, which seems more than capable of churning out gibberish on a par, if not superior, to the Master’s gibberish. But there’s no fun in that, and I Luna am in the catbird seat when it comes to witnessing the Master’s seasonal outbursts and torments as we sail toward January.

Today was the day that the gardener comes to tidy up the next-door neighbor’s garden. It’s the sputtering, thwanging, ear-splitting, morning choking thing run on gas. It emits fumes one might find on the front row of the 5 Freeway at rush hour. A regular road hog snorting Dragon. The hard work is done by serrated trimmer lines they can turn a straggly bush into a perfectly geometric cube.

When it comes to weeds the lines slice rather than rip through them. “Now what the heck new device did the gardener turn one,” the Master explains. Sounds like a hair dryer… It’s a battery-charged air blower that leave the sidewalk and tiled steps spic and span.

This noise the Master puts up with quite well. But I, Luna the pitfall and Baby Deville the Chihuahua are in deep pain, which I suppose you humans would call a migraine. We raised a hullaballoo.

Nothing to compare to what the Master had to put up with during the years’ long construction of the pristine and vacant studios in our neighborhood. Being an admirer of John Cage’s music which when there are notes on the page produce a buzzing booming burping chaos, so it was dandy to have a jackhammer, I-beam dropping cranes and earth displacing trucks, and concrete mixer motorcades for a couple of years. Throw in the uncanny acoustics that brought the chatter of workmen four-stories up to the Master’s doorstep.

A whole lot of spaces gaping in those shiny buildings on either side of the Master. Well bless us all, including the faceless Bardas Group, the purveyor of all that Cagean cacaphony.

To be continued…