UNITED STATES—On October 6, I opened the site and got a page that felt quieter. The letters had a different shape. The red Sign Up button used to sit on a glowing red shadow with a darker lip underneath. Now it was flat, with no glow at all.

The new look on BetFury had arrived sometime in the previous two days, so I treated the homepage like a scene to process and every changed pixel like a clue. After a day of measuring, my reading of the BetFury redesign is simple: a real usability upgrade, not a coat of paint.

How I checked what changed

I didn’t take anyone’s word for it. Archived copies of the homepage and a game page from October 4, 2026 still show the old design, while the live site showed the new one on October 6. So the switch happened inside a two-day window.

For the old version I used Wayback Machine snapshots from September 30 and October 4, plus urlscan.io scans from August 2 and September 16. The new version I measured myself in a browser, at a desktop size of 1440×900 and a phone size of 390×844. Everything below compares old with new. None of it is a first impression.

The look, by the numbers

Start with the type. The site dropped Montserrat for Figtree, a variable font, meaning one font file that can draw any weight from 300 to 900. Body text did not grow. It stays at 14px with a 21px line height, so what you notice is the letter shapes, not the size.

The background changed too, from #0d131c to #13181f, a slightly lighter near-black. Hex codes like these are the six-character names screens use for colors. The see-through panels that float on the background swapped a white tint for a cool blue-gray one.

Headings got heavier. The main page title went from weight 700 to 800, and section headings are now 24px at weight 800, up from 18-22px at 600-700. With the glow gone, the heavier headings are what tell you where each section starts.

Element Before After Typeface Montserrat Figtree, weights 300-900 Body text 14px, 21px line height Unchanged Page background #0d131c #13181f Page title weight 700 800 Section headings 18-22px, weight 600-700 24px, weight 800 Sign Up button 3D, red glow, 8px corners Flat gradient #ff2b44 to #ff0036, 6px corners Game card corners 14px 8px Lobby game card 171x225px 166x219px Color variables 68 93

The Sign Up button kept its 36px height, so it hasn’t moved out from under your cursor. It just stopped shouting. Game cards trimmed their corners and lost a few pixels each way. The grid looks tidier for it.

The color list in the main stylesheet, the master set of named colors the whole site draws from, grew from 68 entries to 93. New tones include Imperial Red #ff0036 and Azure Blue #0094ff, while the old brand red #ed1d49 and blue #2283f6 stayed. That reads as a fuller palette for the same brand, not a new identity.

A slimmer header and a sidebar that holds the map

The header shrank from 64px to 60px on desktop and from 64px to 52px on a phone, but what’s inside it matters more than the height.

The old header packed in a menu, logo, Bonuses button, search, Log in, Sign Up, a language flag, a settings gear and chat. Now it keeps a collapse icon, logo, gift icon, Log In, Sign Up, a trophy and chat. As for the language selector, it now sits in the footer, which makes sense for a setting most people change once. Gone too are the floating trophy icons on the right edge. Search moved as well, to a better spot I’ll get to in the lobby.

Everything else went into a new left sidebar that runs the full height of the page, 68px wide when collapsed and 232px when open, so the menu is always one click away without crowding the top bar. It lists twelve sections, from Casino and Sports to Missions, VIP Club, BFG Token, Free Crypto Boxes, News and the BetFury App. Closed, it stays out of the way. Open, it shows the whole site in one list.

Walking down the new homepage

The top headline used to read “WELCOME BONUS UP TO 590%” in heavy capitals. Now it says “Welcome Bonus / up to 590%” in sentence case at 44px, weight 800, and the offer still includes 225 free spins. Same deal, less noise. The main button now has the word “or” before a row of social and wallet login icons, so it reads as a choice.

The homepage before the redesign, from an urlscan.io scan on August 2, 2026.

The redesigned homepage as it looked on October 6, 2026.

The order of sections is where it gets practical. The page now runs: hero, Casino and Sports cards, Crypto & Earn, Recent Top Wins, Top Slots, BetFury Originals, Buy Crypto, TOP Sports, Crypto Staking, supported networks, and a live bets table. The “Sport” card became “Sports,” and “Sign Up & Buy Crypto” shortened to “Buy Crypto”.

Recent Top Wins moved above Top Slots and became a strip of small 66x76px thumbnails, each showing the amount won. On October 6 I could see wins of 909, 1,712 and 2,299 euro. You see what players just won before you start scrolling through slot rows.

The Crypto & Earn bar did not change: “Stake crypto at up to 60% APR, trade, swap and explore NFTs”. APR is the yearly return before compounding.

The BetFury Originals are the in-house games, such as dice, plinko, crash, keno and mines, and they now have a row on both the homepage and the casino lobby. If you came for crypto dice or a quick crash round, that row is the shortest way from the front page to a game. Further down, TOP Sports turned into icon tiles and Crypto Staking got its own heading. At the bottom, the bets table has tabs for Casino Bets, Sports Bets, Staking Payouts and Futures.

Search now sits where you browse

The casino lobby opens with a carousel of promo banners. On October 6 they showed tournaments with prize pools of $15,000 and $10,000. Right below is the change I like most: tabs for Lobby, Originals, Slots, Live and Table, with a “Search game” field on the same row. That’s the right home for search, because you’re already choosing a category on that row, so typing a game name is the next step rather than a trip back up to the header.

Each section header now shows a count with an arrow, so you know how deep a row goes before you open it. The Slots row says “All 10838,” and the Originals row says “RTP up to 99.51%” and “All 24”. RTP, or return to player, is the share of all bets a game pays back over the long run. At 1440px wide, the lobby shows seven cards per row.

The Get Bonus block used to be one big banner with a mascot. It’s now three deposit cards with the terms printed on each:

150% plus 50 free spins

180% plus 75 free spins

200% plus 100 free spins

A mascot tells you a bonus exists. Three cards tell you what it is. Live Casino also moved above Providers, and provider cards now show only the logo.

The casino lobby on October 6, 2026, with tournament banners and the category tabs sharing a row with search.

On a game page, the key number comes first

I opened a popular third-party slot. Its RTP, 96.53%, now sits above the game with a small help icon beside it. Next to that is a Demo Play / Real Play toggle, so trying a game for free takes one click.

Two new icons control the view: fullscreen, and theater mode, which widens the game inside the page without hiding the site. The game frame measures 1261x680px with 14px corners. The info block under it now folds away. Open it and you get the game’s details on the left and a “Top 3 wins” list on the right. The buttons went flat too, from 154×48 3D blocks to 142x44px, which is the same fingerprint I found on the homepage: the glow removed and the edges trimmed.

Sports, and the phone in your hand

The sports page has a bar of sport icons across the top and five tabs: Popular, Live, Upcoming, Predictions and Bets Feed. Odds sit on 1×2 cards, the standard home, draw, away layout. The betslip, the panel that collects your picks, has a Quick Bet option.

For anyone who opens the site for bitcoin sports betting, the phone version got the bigger upgrade. At 390×844, the header is 52px with the brand’s wordmark beside the icon. Below it come a full-width “Sign Up and Play” button and the Casino and Sports cards side by side.

The real change is a new bottom tab bar: Menu, Contests, Casino, Sports and Chat. Your thumb sits at the bottom of the screen, and now the main routes do too. The footer columns on mobile became accordions, sections that open when tapped, so the page no longer ends in a wall of links.

From a link dump to a map of the site

The old footer had six columns with titles in capitals (I-GAMING, FEATURES, PROMO, ABOUT US, CONTACT US, HELP) plus a license column, 47 links in all, on a lighter panel colored #19212c. Reading it felt like skimming a pile of links in capitals.

The new footer also has six columns, in title case this time: Casino, Sports, Features, About us, Help and Contact us. It sits on the page color with a thin top border, so it reads as part of the page rather than a separate slab.

The Casino column does the most work, listing Crypto Casino, Originals, Slots, Live Dealers, Roulette, Baccarat, Blackjack, New Games and Top Slots. A player looking for bitcoin roulette or a blackjack table can now jump there from the bottom of any page.

Beside it, a new Sports column holds nine links, from Bitcoin Sportsbook and Football to Tennis, MMA, Cricket and eSport. The language dropdown landed here too, next to a button for adding the BFG token to a browser wallet. Below them runs a row of crypto and data-partner logos, and the Curacao Gaming Authority license, OGL/2024/1494/0942, now spans the full width at the very bottom.

The footer as archived on September 30, 2026, with capitalized column titles on a lighter panel.

The redesigned footer on October 6, 2026, with the new Casino and Sports columns and the language selector.

Who gains the most

Nearly every change I logged points the same way: less noise, faster to the game. New players gain the most. Three bonus cards with their terms in view are easier to judge than one mascot banner, and the demo toggle above the game lets them try a slot before they put money in.

Mobile players are close behind. The last thing I checked on the phone was that bottom bar, and it’s the change I’d notice every single visit, with Casino and Sports one thumb away.