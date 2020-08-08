ALEXANDRIA, V.A.— The Alexandria Police Department took a man into custody on Wednesday, August 5 who was wanted for the murder of a woman who had accused him of rape back in October after being set free from jail.

Maryland resident Ibrahim Bouaichi, 33, had been indicted on charges of rape, strangulation and abduction of Karla Dominguez Gonzalez after she reported it to APD. He turned himself in and was sentenced to be held without bond. On April 9, Bouaichi’s lawyers successfully argued that he be released on $25,000 bond, despite being charged with six felonies, due to concerns over the coronavirus.

Maryland court records show that a month after his release, Bouaichi was charged with first-degree assault, harming a law enforcement dog and other counts after he was arrested May 8 for allegedly ramming a K-9 officer’s vehicle in Greenbelt. He was later released on May 11.

In an APD report from July 29, they state: “On July 29, 2020, at 6:20 a.m., the Alexandria Police Department responded to a call regarding shots fired on S. Greenmount Drive. Officers found the body of a woman with gunshot wounds on her upper body.”

The report was updated on July 31 to identify the body as Dominguez Gonzalez. The department released another report on August 4 requesting the public’s help in finding Bouaichi once he became a prime suspect.

On Wednesday, APD reported they had located the suspect: “At approximately 11 a.m. today, Alexandria police officers attached to the FBI’s regional Violent Crimes Task Force observed Bouaichi in Maryland and initiated a vehicle pursuit that ended shortly thereafter when Bouaichi’s vehicle crashed in Prince George’s County. Officers approaching the vehicle found Bouaichi with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital, where he is currently receiving medical treatment.”

Bouaichi died at the hospital due to his wounds.