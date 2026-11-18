CALIFORNIA—On November 13, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced charges against Ihor Demianenko, 61, a Valley Village resident. He faces three felony murder charges in connection with the deaths of three women: Teodora De Jesus Villalobos, 57; Francesca Krystine Esker, 39; and Maria Angelica Peck, 73. Demianenko also faces one felony count each of driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury and driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08% or higher causing injury.

The alleged incident occurred around 5:50 p.m. on Tuesday, November 10. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the defendant was driving southbound at an unsafe speed on Lankershim Boulevard, south of Chandler Boulevard, near the entrance to the North Hollywood Metro station. He was driving a white Toyota Sienna minivan. It is alleged that Demianenko then veered right, went off the road, and sped onto the sidewalk, which was crowded with street vendors and other pedestrians. He collided with a tri-light, a traffic light with three separate sections, and struck several people, including Villalobos, Esker, Peck, and two other female victims. All of this occurred near the Metro station’s entrance.

Afterward, Demianenko remained trapped in his vehicle until officers from the LAPD Valley Traffic Division and paramedics from the Los Angeles Fire Department arrived on the scene. The paramedics declared Villalobos, Esker, and Peck dead at the scene. The two other women, between 50 and 55 years old, were taken to a local hospital after suffering serious injuries. Demianenko sustained minor injuries. He was also found to have a blood alcohol concentration more than three times the legal limit of 0.08 percent. Later that evening, after being treated at a local hospital, he was arrested by the LAPD on three counts of 187a PC Murder. The next day, he was booked in the Valley Jail Section within the Van Nuys Community Police Station.

Demianenko remains in custody on $6.13 million bail. If convicted, he faces 54 years to life in a California state prison. His arraignment hearing was set for November 13 in Department 305 of the Van Nuys Courthouse but was rescheduled to November 16 for medical reasons; the judge then postponed it again until December 16. He is currently being held in the Twin Towers Correctional Facility.

The DA’s Office DUI Training and Prosecution Section (DTAPS) is overseeing the case. No further information has been released to the public. Anyone with information about the traffic collision is asked to call LAPD Valley Traffic Division Detective Reyes at (818) 644-8114 or Officer Lozon at (818) 644-8117.

Councilmember Adrin Nazarian and the Initiating Change in Our Neighborhoods Community Development Corporation, a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, have established a GoFundMe campaign called the NoHo Metro Station Street Vendor Support Fund to raise money for the families of the deceased victims and the surviving victims. https://www.gofundme.com/f/noho-metro-station-victims-relief-fund?cp_src=d. The family of one of the surviving victims has revealed that her name is Sylvia Figueroa. Her sister-in-law established a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for medical care, which states that Figueroa is in critical condition and has fractured ribs.