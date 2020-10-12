UNITED STATES—The coronavirus is causing real hardship across the board and the restaurant industry is perhaps one retail area that is particularly toughly struck by the pandemic, however this doesn’t mean the dining sector can afford to fall out of step with their competitors.

In the short-term, and hopefully not the long-term, a great deal of importance is being placed on the outdoor areas of dining establishments, chiefly due to the healthy and safety ramifications of being open during the COVID crisis, but it’s important to not lose sight of the fact that the interior of a restaurant establishment can in many ways make or break a business.

The interior of your restaurant must tick many boxes, whether it be ease of use from a business standpoint, be that the maximizing of space or layout, to deciding on a concept and theme that compliments your menu. This is no easy trick to master.

There is a balance to be struck between the needs of your customers and the needs of your business, every square meter must be used efficiently, otherwise your business can, and will, suffer.

So whether that means your restaurant booth seating arrangements are a little too tight for comfort, due to the need for you to add that additional seating space, or looking to ensure the comfort of your customers, you are walking a continual tightrope.

Avoid clutter or going ‘too far’ when it comes to trying to make a statement with your decor, though this need not mean you go in too minimalistic a direction, but in many ways less is more.

Decide on a concept and stick to it. Every restaurant has a concept, clearly some are far more gregarious that others, but by concept in this sense, the idea is simply the intention that the entire experience fits together. Most importantly the marrying of the menu you serve and the arena it is served in.

A concept very rarely means an out and out themed dining experience. Don’t think that a restaurant is the equivalent of a fancy dress party. You’ll score zero points in this contest if all you have is a gimmick.

In the case of a successful restaurant concept you need every aspect of your eastery to fit, each individual part of the process must fit like a jigsaw. And in many ways the devil is in the detail.

In some ways the dining experience has become something of a form of entertainment, along the lines of a trip to the theatre or the cinema. It’s a luxury and in the current economic climate you have to do less with more, which means being creative. Very creative. It’s no accident that the avenue of restaurant concept is an industry in and of itself.

Lighting is equally important and should fit the vibe your restaurant is looking to create, in simple terms, a lunchtime geared crowd should be light and breezy, an evening angled romantic destination would adopt a lower-lit ambience but there are of course a million points in between.

When laying out the interior you need to compartmentalize the various aspects of the overall layout, from the bar area, to the main dining area, to the entry and waiting portions of the space you have. It’s all key and everything needs to fit seamlessly.

As well as the visual you may also want to delve into the audio aspect of the dining experience, namely the acoustics of the set-up, as well as any on site musical accompaniment that may be used to compliment the meal.

Today’s restaurant goers are a tough bunch to please. Competitions is fierce and there is always another location that will happily snap up your business if you aren’t at the top of your game.

The impact of a restaurant interior to the business model should not be ignored and the impact of failing to effectively address the matter will more than likely lead to a bad customer experience, which will of course reduce the likelihood of repeat traffic.

It would be fair to say that the reason people go to restaurants is seldomly only about the food and any budding restaurateur must take the look and feel of their establishment very seriously indeed if they are to make a real success of what is a daunting undertaking.