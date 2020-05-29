WEST HOLLYWOOD — Impulse Group is a nonprofit organization geared towards helping the LGBTQ+ Community. The group will be joined by the La Fuente Hollywood Treatment Center and AIDS Healthcare Foundation on a bus that will travel from Los Angeles through Silverlake before ending in West Hollywood. The bus will be dropping off donations to the Van Ness Recovery House as well as the HIV/AIDS non-profit Being Alive in support of Pride Month.

This idea was born due to Pride events and parades being cancelled this year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, most Pride events will be going virtual this summer. Because of social distancing guidelines, access to ride the bus will not be given this year. The action, however, will be able to be caught on Facebook Live. Later on in the month of June, you can go to the La Fuente Hollywood Treatment Center on Facebook to witness the bus ride and donations. The last stop of the impromptu pride tour will take place with a live drag performance at Rocco’s West Hollywood. Rocco’s WeHo currently remains open to the public for take-out and delivery only.

The Impulse Group, founded in 2009 by Jose Ramos, seeks to create a brave space to engage, support and connect the LGBTQ+ community. There are over 25 chapters across the globe that focus on engaging, supporting & connecting people globally. For more information or general inquiries, go to impulsegrp.org. You can also follow Impulse Group on Instagram and Twitter @impulseunited.