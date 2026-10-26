BEVERLY HILLS—The city of Beverly Hills announced that Saturday, October 24, In-Person Vote Centers in the city were officially open. Those voting centers are located at:

-Beverly Hills Library – Auditorium

Saturday, October 24 – Tuesday, November 3

10 a.m. – 7 p.m. I 7 a.m. – 8 p.m. (Election Day)

Saturday, October 31 – Tuesday, November 3

-Roxbury Park Community Center – Clubhouse

-La Cienega Tennis Center – Rodeo Room

All Saints’ Episcopal Church

10 a.m. – 7 p.m. I 7 a.m. – 8 p.m. (Election Day)

Drop Boxes To Vote By Mail

-Beverly Hills City (Across from the Fire Station)

-Roxbury Park Community Center

For more details, visit www.beverlyhills.org/elections or call the Beverly Hills City Clerk’s office at (310) 285 – 2400. For more information on vote centers and drop boxes, visit www.LAVote.gov. Political lawn sign theft should be reported by property owners to the Beverly Hills Police Department (BHPD).