AMERICA—On June 27, Lil’ Jay posted a Tweet claiming that he had “lost fans and friends” because he supports U.S. President Donald Trump. Around half an hour earlier, he had shared another Tweet saying “Trump 2020.”

Jay is the producer for “Crime Mob,” the hip hop group that released the 2004 hit single “Knuck if You Buck.” The song peaked at No. 76 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and remained within the chart for 20 weeks. He also produced the song “Juju on That Beat,” which peaked at No. 17 on the same chart.

Jay’s announcement about his declining support garnered significantly more attention than his other posts, garnering over 50 times more “likes” than the previous Tweet. He also gained more than 10,000 additional followers on Twitter within a day of sharing the announcement.

Many social media users voiced their appreciation for Jay, who is also known as Jonathan Lewis. @DIESELXRP said “You just gained a whole lot more though. I jam your music in the gym daily. No idea you were conservative. I just became a bigger fan than I was previously.”

“Time for new friends! We are here with you,” commented @Pjonesn. “Glad you have that courage of your convictions and told a stand for what you believe in. We all need to have courage in these times.”

Jay also received an onslaught of criticism. A debate began on social media over whether “Knuck if You Buck” should be “cancelled” – a practice similar to online shaming. @i_am_jaybee said: “Why are we even talking about this. CANCELLED.. that’s it, no debate.”

“Knuck if You Buck” has also been played at several recent protests. @StessTheEmcee published a ‘warning’ to those who used the track as their protest song, asking people to “please be aware that… the producer is a Trump supporter.”

Besides supporting Trump, Jay is also a proponent of the “All Lives Matter” movement and the “flat Earth” model.