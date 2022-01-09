UNITED STATES—On Thursday, January 6, the District Court Judge made a ruling to allow convicted Boston Marathon Bomber, Dzhokhar Tsarnaev’s $1,400.00 COVID relief payment, along with an additional $600 in funds from his commissary account, to be used to go toward court-ordered payments owed to his victims.

April 8, 2015 (Court filing date of June 24, 2015) court records from the US District Court District of Massachusetts in the case of U.S vs. Dzhokhar Tsamaev a/k/a: Jahar Tsarni, indicate Tsarnaev was found guilty on all 30 criminal charges filed against him including using a weapon for mass destruction resulting in death.

Court documents indicate that in addition to the death sentence, Tsarnaev was court-ordered to pay $101,126,627 in restitution and a $3,000 special assessment fee. Reports indicate $2,202.03 has been paid thus far.

Multiple reports indicate that Tsarnaev received over $11,000 to his commissary account from multiple sources over the years.

Tsarnaev reportedly failed to report a number of large deposits made into his account and used his funds to send to siblings, and to make other purchases. This violates the Mandatory Victim Restitution Act.

Reports indicate that Tsarnaev has over 32 individuals making deposits into his commissary account.

According to the web pages of the Bureau of Prisons and the high-security prison, Tsarnaev is incarcerated and all prisoners’ commissary accounts are monitored.

In the initial criminal trial, Tsarnaev was sentenced to death by lethal injection, however, the death penalty was overturned in July of 2020.

In a separate case at the end of last year, Justices appeared to be in favor of reinstating the death penalty during the October 13, 2021, Supreme Court of the U.S. case against Tsarnaev.

Tsarnaev was reportedly found guilty 2 years prior to the bombing for robbery and a triple-murder in which the elder brother reportedly killed one of his friends.

Tamerlan Tsarnaev was killed at age 26 while trying to escape police following the Boston Marathon bombing. Dzhokhar Tsarnaev was 19 at the time of the Boston Marathon bombing when he and his brother detonated bombs at the Boston Marathon finish line. The bombs were made from pressure cookers.

On April 18, 2013, the Tsarnaev brothers shot and killed Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) police officer, 27-year-old, Sean Collier.

Prison records indicate Dzhokhar A. Tsarnaev, 28, register number: 95079-038, is incarcerated at United States Penitentiary (USP) ADMAX maximum-security prison in Florence, Colorado. He is listed as a domestic terrorist.

