UNITED STATES—Smart homes are becoming increasingly prevalent thanks to the advancement of technology. You can have smart devices connected to the internet, which you can control remotely from anywhere.

Including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems in smart homes is challenging. You have to ensure the HVAC matches the appliances and design of the home for it to function optimally. Smart HVAC systems help reduce your carbon footprint and benefit the environment. They also make monitoring energy consumption easier and reduce energy costs.

The following tips will help you incorporate your HVAC system into your smart home design:

Remote Control

An essential element of smart homes and devices is the capacity for remote control. Therefore, when incorporating HVAC systems into your smart home design, you should consider how you will include and enhance the HVAC unit’s capacity for remote control.

Get an HVAC system from a major manufacturer with an app you can use to control the HVAC system. In some cases, you have to pay for the app that will enable remote control of the HVAC unit. Ensuring remote control will reduce the energy and time you use to adjust the HVAC system. It will also allow you to take corrective action if the AC has a problem.

Wi-Fi Connection

A Wi-Fi connection is the best internet connection and offers a better chance of successfully incorporating an HVAC system into an intelligent home. When designing your smart home, you should think about how you want the HVAC system to connect to the Wi-Fi. The key is to make the connection as easy as possible.

For example, ensure the HVAC is in close proximity to a Wi-Fi router so it can connect to the internet easily, enabling you to control it remotely. The AC unit should also be in a clear space with no obstructions that could impair network connectivity. A warranty will be critical in ensuring the connection works, and if it doesn’t, the manufacturer or merchant can quickly repair it for free.

Air Purifiers

HVAC units are responsible for ensuring clean air flows into your home, and dirty air is expelled. So when designing a smart home, you should consider how best to enable the HVAC to purify the air.

For starters, you can ensure the AC is in a clean area where it is less likely to direct dirty air into your home. Contaminated areas may also have debris that can damage your AC and require HVAC repair services.

ARS.com has 24/7 HVAC repair, which you will need if debris enters your HVAC unit. Smart filters can also reduce airborne pathogens in your home by up to 99%, so add them to the HVAC system. In this regard, the key to the smart home design is to ensure the HVAC delivers air that is as clean as possible.

Motion Detection Sensors

Energy conservation is a massive benefit of using smart thermostats and other elements of a smart HVAC system.

A smart home could include motion detection sensors that identify if a room is inhabited so they can adjust the temperatures accordingly. If the motion sensors detect little to no movement in a room or house, they can turn off the AC or reduce its performance to minimize energy loss.

HVAC Activity Zones

It would be best to consider areas of your house that use the HVAC more when designing your smart home. You can set up zones where there is little to no HVAC use, like the bathroom, and high activity zones where the HVAC is necessary, like the living room. These zones will ensure you use your HVAC more efficiently while taking advantage of its connectivity to the smart home.

Designing a smart home is daunting, especially if you incorporate the HVAC. Tips to add the HVAC to your smart home are to set up HVAC activity zones, install motion detector sensors, use smart air purifiers, and ensure Wi-Fi connectivity and remote control. The goal is to ensure your smart home works in tandem with the HVAC, which requires adequate planning in design.