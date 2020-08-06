SHERMAN OAKS— The Method Fest Independent Film Festival will hold a rooftop drive-in experience at Westfield Fashion Square in Sherman Oaks. It will take place over two consecutive weekends from August 21st to 23rd and August 26th to 30th.

Two films will be simultaneously played on separate screens on the west and east parking areas atop the Fashion Square. Sound will be delivered through car radios.

The Fashion Square’s outdoor food court will be open every night until 7 p.m. for the audiences in attendance. Additional on-site food options will also be announced.

The experience will feature films in a variety of genres, including world premieres and US premieres.

The film playing on opening night is “Beautiful Dreamer,” directed by Amy Glazer. It is “a contemporary ‘dramedy’ about a group of Bay Area friends in their early 40s navigating one of those life moments together: expecting a surrogate baby, a long and deep friendship in jeopardy, two women finally deciding to marry after years of living together, a novelist with crippling writer’s block. Capturing this next uncharted chapter of their extended family, [it] explores the messy secrets and complicated nature of parenthood and the modern family, all the while testing the boundaries of love and friendship and the bioethics of surrogacy.”

The other featured films are: “H0US3,” “Dirty God,” “Party With Me,” “#Like,” “Lillian,” “Fish for Hostage,” “Seven Short Films About (Our) Marriage,” “Breaking Them Up,” “Vagabonds,” “Beware of Dog,” “Our Lady of the Nile,” “Stitches,” “The Kids Are Figuring It Out,” “The Wall of Mexico,” “Woe,” and more.

For more information on the Method Fest Independent Film Festival and to purchase tickets, visit: www.filmfreeway.com/TheMethodFestIndependentFilmFestival/tickets