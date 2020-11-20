CALIFORNIA—Hollywood will soon be opening a new drive in theater for previewing indie films.

The Arena Cinelounge Drive-In will be open to the public starting December 1, 2020. The Drive-in will be located at 1625 N. Las Palmas Avenue which is behind the Egyptian Theater in Hollywood.

Tickets are on sale now, the price of admission will be $40 per car and within a car can be 1-5 people. The theater will be open seven days a week, with the gates opening 20 minutes prior to showings.

“The Drive-In will be open nightly so that you can enjoy movies from the comfort and safety of your cars, ADA compliant ”stated on arenascreen.com.

Some films that will be showing are The Weather Underground, Archenemy, Breach, Lethal Weapon, Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, the Long Kiss Goodnight, the Last Boy Scout and the Stand In featuring Drew Barrymore; for exact dates and times reference company website.

For convenience, an app is available in the App Store or Google Play. The Arena Cinelounge unlimited app gives guest the VIP treatment, with movie tickets and gourmet popcorn with affordable subscription plans. Within the app you can preview upcoming movie screenings and can see more movies for less.

This feature is also handicap accessible.