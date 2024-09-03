BEL AIR—On August 27, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported an industrial fatality that occurred in Bel Air. The incident was reported at 10:10 a.m. at 10663 W. Chalon Rd.

One adult male worker (unconfirmed age / affiliation / circumstances) was gravely injured while working in the vicinity of heavy equipment (an auger and a skip loader possibly). The incident transpired at a hillside residential construction site. There was a quick response from LAFD crews, but the victim’s injuries proved fatal and he remained at the scene as officials completed their investigation.

There were no other injuries reported. Anyone with media inquiries should contact the Los Angeles Police Department West Los Angeles (Incident #1862), Cal-OSHA and Medical Examiner. No further details about the incident have been disclosed to the public.