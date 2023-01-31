BEVERLY HILLS—The city is preparing to commence negotiations with its six non-sworn employee bargaining groups, the public is encouraged to attend a community meeting detailing the negotiation process on Thursday, February 9, starting at 6:30 p.m. in the Beverly Hills City Hall Council Chambers, 455 N Rexford Drive. The meeting will be broadcast virtually, on-demand at beverlyhills.org/live.

According to a news release from the city of Beverly Hills, independent labor negotiator and city staff will provide a general overview of negotiations including future opportunities for public input, timelines and the process for Beverly Hills City Council consideration and approval.

In 2014, the City Council adopted a Civic Openness in Negotiations “COIN” ordinance in order to provide additional impartiality and transparency to the collective bargaining process. The meeting is the initial first step in that process. The meeting is seeking specific community input will be held at the City Council meeting of February 21 at 7 p.m.

In accordance with state law, Beverly Hills participates in labor negotiations with its employee associations. The results of the negotiations process are written agreements or contracts reached between the city and the city employee associations. These agreements are referred to as a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).

The MOU’s of the following groups are set to expire in October 2023: Municipal Employees Association, Municipal Employees Association Part-time, Management and Professional, Safety Support, Supervisors and Confidential.