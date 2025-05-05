SHERMAN OAKS—On May 1, at approximately 8:00 p.m., the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), Valley Bureau And Air Operations responded to an injured hiker in distress down below Mulholland Drive in Beverly Crest on a remote hiking trail.



According to the LAFD website alert page, the hiker was suffering from an isolated leg injury. LAFD ground and air resources coordinated to extract the stranded hiker on a 46’ downslope.



The hiker was transported to an area hospital by LAFD Air Operation. The current condition of the patient is unknown.