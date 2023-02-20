PACIFIC PALISADES— The Los Angeles Fire Department assisted in the rescue of a female hiker in Temescal Canyon on Sunday, February 19, 2023.

Around 10:48 a.m., LAFD firefighters responded to a call at 1598 Bienveneda Avenue for an adult female hiker suffering from an ankle injury. Firefighters/paramedics treated the victim and LAFD Air Ops transported her by air to a local hospital due to the remote location on the trail where the injury occurred, LAFD spokesperson Nicholas Prange released.

No further information about the identity of the victim or the severity of her injury has been disclosed at this time.