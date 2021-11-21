BRENTWOOD—LAFD received a 9-1-1 call at 10:50 a.m. regarding an injured hiker stranded at 2699 North Westridge Road on Saturday, November 20.

When LAFD rescue ground crews arrived at the scene they discovered a 45-year-old male mountain biker who fell and sustained severe injuries.

Due to the hiker’s serious injuries and the location where the patient fell,

LAFD Air Ops hoisted the hiker from the area and transported the patient by air ambulance to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

There is no further information currently.