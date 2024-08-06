BEVERLY HILLS—Inno Studio proudly announces the grand opening of its newest store in Beverly Hills, showcasing the latest in 3D printing, AR glasses, and hoover air technology. Situated amid the luxurious boutiques and bustling energy of this renowned area, this new location promises to be a hotspot for technology enthusiasts and innovation fans.

Stepping into Inno Studio, visitors are immediately struck by the sleek, modern design of the store. The black and white decor exudes a sense of technological sophistication, while the clean and organized layout encourages exploration and interaction. The user-friendly design of the store makes it an ideal destination for anyone curious about the latest tech advancements.

Among the many highlights, the Segway Gokart PRO2 offers an exhilarating go-karting

experience. Another standout product is the Loona Petbot, prominently displayed in the center of the main hall. This innovative pet robot captured the interest of many visitors, who were eager to learn more about its features and capabilities.

During the opening event, guests were invited to participate in a variety of hands-on activities that showcased the potential of new technologies. One of the most popular attractions was the 3D printing demonstration, where participants watched as intricate designs and functional objects were created right before their eyes. The drone piloting sessions were also a big hit, allowing attendees to learn how to navigate and capture stunning aerial footage.

The AR installations are another standout feature, with many visitors expressing amazement at the immersive augmented worlds they are able to explore. These experiences range from interactive games to educational explorations, providing a glimpse into the future of augmented reality. The Rokid Joy Pack AR glasses, in particular, stand out as the ultimate innovation for tech enthusiasts. These glasses allow users to dive into a world of augmented reality with seamless integration and stunning visual clarity. Whether you are exploring virtual landscapes or enhancing daily tasks, the Rokid Joy Pack delivers an unparalleled AR experience.

In addition to these high-tech experiences, products like the Anker speakers and electric coffee grinders were on display, highlighting how modern technology can enhance even the simplest of daily routines.

The event was even more spectacular with the presence of NBA star Paul George, who toured the store and engaged with the innovative products. His visit highlighted the significance of the event, attracting attention from both fans and tech enthusiasts alike.

Inno Studio’s commitment to providing a comprehensive and engaging tech experience is evident in every aspect of the store. From the unique designed layout to the wide array of innovative products, the Beverly Hills location is going to become a premier destination for tech lovers.

As the doors of the new store open, Inno Studio invites everyone to visit and discover the future of technology. Whether you’re a seasoned tech enthusiast or simply curious about the latest advancements, the Beverly Hills store offers an interactive and welcoming environment for all.

Inno Studio’s Beverly Hills store is now open, inviting everyone to explore and engage with the future of technology, where they can experience the future firsthand in a welcoming and interactive environment. This new addition to Beverly Hills is set to redefine the tech retail experience, making cutting-edge innovations accessible and exciting for all who visit.