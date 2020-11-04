BEVERLY HILLS — Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and The Real Host Garcelle Beauvais has just shared an exclusive insight into her family home.

The RHOBH opened her doors to People magazine to showcase the 3,200 square feet home with five bedrooms and five bathrooms located in Los Angeles California where she raises her twin boys Jade and Jax.

The first part of the home tour started downstairs in the kitchen. Sleek white cabinets with gold pendants to match. An island counter top in the center of the kitchen paired with black and white Serena and Lily chairs for a hint of color. “ It was just so important that I have an open feel in the kitchen there’s always a bunch of kids in here which is why there’s pizza, fruit, and popcorn pre-Covid of course” stated Beauvais.

Next was the dining room table, as Beauvais mentioned she loved restoration hardware. Above the dining room table hung a high end chandelier that Beauvais described as “clean and chic” during home tour with People magazine.

Leading into the living room reality star/ host describes the common area. “The living room is more of a grown up space. I like to entertain my friends, sometimes we’re on the couch or in these chairs or on the floor enjoying a drink, gossiping, venting what ever it may be” said Beauvais.

Along the walls hung a couple of tropical accents that RHOBH star recalled reminded her of where she’s from. The reality star/host was born in Saint-Marc Haiti.

Exiting the living room into the open space before the stair well Beauvais looks up towards the ceiling and shares one of her more favorable pieces in the house “ when I saw this chandelier I knew I had to have it so I figured out a way how to incorporate into the home”.

Next part of the tour was the second story section of the house. First stopping and admiring art work and family photos hanging along side the stair well. Beauvais explained how much joy her family brought her and so the photos along the wall are a way of honoring her loved ones.

Next the RHOBH/ host continued to walk up the stairs into the loft which she described as the twins hangout area. The room had games and activities along side couches and chairs.

Within In the boys loft Beauvais then walks over to a display case where the autographed boxing legends Mike Tyson and Oscar De La Hoya signed gloves lied.

The next room was the Glam room. “I’ve always wanted a glam room and I wanted to make it as girly as possible”said Beauvais during the tour. Walking into a tropical soft pink and white room with Nathen Turner Wall paper he dubbed as Garcelle Pink. This particular room was designated for hair and make up. A few photo shoots of the reality star/host hung the walls accompanied by a mannequin wearing a custom made couture dress from Jay Mandel. The dress was a slim fit hot pink paired with a couple of accessories.

Wrapping up the end of the home tour with the Beauvais bed room. She then mentioned how her room is “ my time, sometimes I play music, or light candles, sometimes I’ll even burn some sage” said the reality star/ host. With a zen atmosphere the accent wall was a brown color complemented with cozy coach and chairs. Then opening the sliding glass doors to the balcony a Buddha portrait hung high on the wall paired with a water fountain for tranquility.

Beauvais then thanked everyone for watching and ended the home tour.