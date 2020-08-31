UNITED STATES—Instagram account, baby.cutte features child abuse and Instagram has neglected to ban the account.

On Friday, August 28 multiple images and videos were reported to Instagram from the account under, “inappropriate.” Images and videos reported included a baby’s head wrapped in plastic that appeared to be unconscious, a baby’s hand with long acrylic nails being held by an adult’s hand with a caption that translated to, “cute or no?” and a video that featured babies appearing abused and dead on a cement ground. These were just a few of several graphic posts that have been posted to the account.

An anonymous source told Canyon News reporter that when she reported the images and videos, Instagram stated that it “didn’t defy community guidelines.”

Under Instagram community guidelines, the short version reads, “We want Instagram to continue to be an authentic and safe place for inspiration and expression. Help us foster this community. Post only your own photos and videos and always follow the law. Respect everyone on Instagram, don’t spam people or post nudity.”

The long version of community guidelines includes “Violent and Graphic Content” informing users that they, “remove content that glorifies violence or celebrates the suffering or humiliation of others because it may create an environment that discourages participation.”

There is an exception to this guideline being that if you are “raising awareness” about an issue on Instagram, you are exempt because it’s important to share newsworthy content. The Baby.cutte account is not raising awareness about human suffering but simply posting it to share with the 112.5 million users on the platform.

Baby.cutte currently has 2,389 posts and 146,000 followers. It is still active daily.