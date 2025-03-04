BEVERLY HILLS—The city of Beverly Hills announced that on Tuesday, April 1, it will hold its Installation Ceremony for Mayor Sharona R. Nazarian and Vice Mayors John A. Mirisch and Craig A. Corman for the public to attend.

The event will take place at 7 p.m. at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts located at 9390 North Santa Monica Blvd. There will be complimentary parking at the 450 North Crescent Dr. parking structure and Rexford/Civic Center structure.

Doors open to the public at 6:30 p.m. and there will be a reception to follow the ceremony. Also in attendance at the ceremony will be City Councilmembers Lester Friedman and Mary N. Wells.

Citizens of Beverly Hills elect five City Councilmembers to serve four-year terms. From within their membership, the City Council then appoints a mayor and vice mayor, with both positions rotating each year. The mayor acts as the presiding officer at meetings and the Council’s ceremonial representative at public events.

The Beverly Hills City Council is responsible for establishing policies, adopting an annual budget, enacting local laws, and providing vision and goals to the city manager.