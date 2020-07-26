MALIBU—The City of Malibu will initiate the installation of speed humps in the Point Dume neighborhood of Malibu in early August 2020 to reduce speeding and improve safety within the community residential area.

In the Malibu Council meeting on July 13, recommendations were received from Public Safety Commission to place speed humps on Dume Drive and Fernhill Drive between Grayfox Street and Cliffside Drive. The plans were first initially suggested in January, however, there were delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Near November 2019, Public Safety Commission received a presentation on the Point Dume Traffic Management Plan and the Commission recommended the City Council approve speed humps after reviewing traffic data collected in the area. There had also been numerous complaints from residents and speed feedback data displaying the excessive speeding in the neighborhood near Malibu Elementary School on Fernhill Drive.

“Speed humps help ensure that drivers follow the laws and speed limits established to keep residents, pedestrians, bicyclists and other motorists safe on our streets,” Mayor Mikke Pierson stated. “We have to do everything we can to protect safety in our neighborhoods.”

Current speed bumps in the Point Dume neighborhood include: Wildlife Road south from Fernhill Dr., Portshead Rd. from Pacific Coast Highway to Boniface Dr., Selfridge Dr., Grayfox south from Fernhill Dr. and Zumirez Dr.

The installation will require brief lane closure with one lane remaining open. The City of Malibu will conduct public outreach regarding work locations, schedule, and traffic impacts due to the construction. For more information or background on the construction project, see the staff report.