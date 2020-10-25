UNITED STATES— On Monday, October 19, Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe said there “will be” and “should be” more indictments emerging from U.S. Attorney John Durham’s probe into the origins of the FBI’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

“I think there will be more indictments,” said Ratcliffe in an interview with FOX Business.

He added: “Based on the intelligence I have access to, I certainly believe that there should be.”

On October 7, John Ratcliffe announced that he had given over 1,000 pages of documents to the Justice Department to support the Durham probe. The documents, which are heavily redacted, include handwritten notes from then-CIA Director John Brennan who briefed President Barack Obama in 2016 on an unverified Russian intelligence report.

“At my direction, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence has now provided almost 1,000 pages of materials to the Department of Justice in response to Mr. Durham’s document requests. I will continue to ensure the Intelligence Community’s responsiveness to the DOJ’s requests. We also look forward to supporting the DOJ in further declassifications consistent with their investigation,” said Ratcliffe in a statement.

On August 19, in the investigation, Durham brought forth a charge against former FBI lawyer Kevin Clinesmith for falsifying an email used to support the FBI’s surveillance of former Trump campaign aide Carter Page. On August 21, former CIA director John Brennan was interviewed by Durham’s team.

However, it was reported that Attorney General Bill Barr, who appointed Attorney General Durham, informed the White House and top Republicans that there will be no indictments filed prior to the 2020 Presidential Election.