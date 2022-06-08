SANTA MONICA—The city of Santa Monica announced on its website that they are welcoming Frieze Los Angeles to the Santa Monica Airport Open Space Lot for its 2023 edition. The Airport is home to over 60 artist studios and a number of creative venues. During four days, Frieze Los Angeles 2023 will host a variety of the world’s leading galleries and feature the fair’s much-celebrated section, Focus LA, which is focused on younger local galleries.

“We are thrilled to be bringing such a venerated art fair to our community and welcome the benefits it will provide to Santa Monica. We look forward to working with Frieze to connect the event to local artists and arts organizations, and to continue to leverage opportunities to expand the arts at both the Santa Monica Airport and beyond. We are proud to be a city that supports arts and culture,” said Cultural Affairs Manager Shannon Daut.

The fair will transpire over multiple sites across the Airport, including a signature Frieze bespoke tent, built from the ground up and designed by Kulapat Yantrasast’s WHY studios. Additional activations in the surrounding area will include Frieze Projects, other partner activations, and food offerings.

“Frieze Los Angeles’ new home offers us so much – the scale of the site allows for ambitious activations and collaborations with artists, galleries, and non-profits. As a major destination, the fair will extend its reach across the city and celebrate the creative communities of Los Angeles,” said Christine Messineo, Director of Americas for Frieze.

