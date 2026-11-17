SANTA MONICA—The Santa Monica Police Department recently responded to a report of a shoplifting incident at a store in the 400 block of Broadway involving a female suspect. After interviewing store employees, officers contacted the SMART Center’s drone team, which provided real-time information that helped them track her to the Downtown Santa Monica Metro platform. She was arrested. Officers found a .44 Magnum in her backpack.

No further information has been released to the public, including the suspect’s name. This investigation demonstrates how officers can be supported by real-time technology. In the downtown area, the SMPD is combining technology with an increased patrol presence.