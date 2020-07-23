HOLLYWOOD – Investigators at the Hollywood Police Department are seeking the publics help locating the arson suspects that entered a restaurant in Hollywood on May 30, 2020 to ignite a fire. The suspects in question are 43 year old Mario Alvarado and 34 year old Julian Mejia.

The suspects in question are depicted in this surveillance capture taken at the restaurant.

One of the suspects utilized an accelerant to ignite a fire inside of the location. After igniting the fire, both suspects looted several bottles of alcohol and other stolen items from neighboring businesses. The SAFE LA Task Force received a tip from the SAFELATIPS webpage which ultimately identified the suspects.

Please visit www.lapdonline.org/safelatips for additional information. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous with information should call (213) 486-6840. Tipsters may also submit an online tip, video, or pictures to SAFELATIPS@lapd.online.