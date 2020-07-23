HOLLYWOOD – Investigators at the Hollywood Police Department are seeking the publics help locating the arson suspects that entered a restaurant in Hollywood on May 30, 2020 to ignite a fire. The suspects in question are 43 year old Mario Alvarado and 34 year old Julian Mejia.

One of the suspects utilized an accelerant to ignite a fire inside of the location. After igniting the fire, both suspects looted several bottles of alcohol and other stolen items from neighboring businesses. The SAFE LA Task Force received a tip from the SAFELATIPS webpage which ultimately identified the suspects.

Please visit www.lapdonline.org/safelatips for additional information. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous with information should call (213) 486-6840. Tipsters may also submit an online tip, video, or pictures to SAFELATIPS@lapd.online.