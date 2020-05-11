Los Angeles Police Department served search warrants Wednesday at a North Hollywood business in a federal drug trafficking investigation, the authorities stated.

According to law enforcements on Tuesday, investigators arrested four people, Ronnel Pinopio, 31, Andrei Cheine, 49, William Parsons, 48, and Timothy Vicencio,26, were arrested on suspicion of drug offense, according to Nicole Nishida a spokeswoman for the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Law Enforcement said, investigators arrested the said four people, seized their firearms, a kilogram of cocaine, more than 500 pounds of marijuana, jewelry valued at $100,000 and $250,000 in cash, in North Hollywood and West Hollywood.

Officer Mike Lopez of the LAPD said investigators served the warrants about 1 p.m. at a business near the intersection of Cahuenga Boulevard and Riverside Drive.

The investigation continues on Wilshire Boulevard, according to Nishida who is leading the investigation.