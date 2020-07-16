SAN FRANCISCO- Apple users who purchased iPhone models before 2018 and are still in possession of their mobile device may now be eligible to collect up to $25 per phone. The United States District Court of Northern California ordered the notice to be distributed amongst iPhone users in response to a proposed settlement of class action lawsuits filed against Apple.

In a consolidated class action lawsuit filed against Apple, Plaintiffs claimed that a performance management feature introduced for:

iPhone 6

iPhone 6 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus,

SE devices running iOS 10.2.1

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus devices running iOS 11.2

diminished the performance of some of these devices. Eligible candidates for compensation are United States users who owned, purchased, or leased an Apple iPhone for personal, work, or any other purposes. Under the proposed settlement, Apple will make a minimum, non-reversionary payment of $310,000,000 and a maximum payment of up to $500,000,000 depending on the number of claims submitted.