SHERMAN OAKS—The Iranian-American organization, Pars Equality Center, is offering financial assistance to qualified individuals and households. It’s financial allocation stems from private donors, philanthropic foundations, and government grants.

The Pars Equality Center is a community-based social and legal services organization with a mission to “catalyze social, civic and economic integration of immigrants from Persian-speaking and other countries into American society.”

The Pars Youth Grant/The American Dream is dedicated to California students of Iranian descent graduating from high school. Students must have specific plans to continue their education. The maximum award will be $10,000 per student, but will vary based on need and educational costs. The deadline for applications is July 15, 2020.

The Goodarzi Scholarship Grant is dedicated to female students of Iranian descent enrolled in a California college. Additionally, they must have immigrated to the United States in the past seven years. The deadline for applications is also July 15, 2020.

The Pars Los Angeles Emergency Food Assistance Program supports households that were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The distribution center is located in Sherman Oaks. 317 community members have already been given nonperishable, shelf-stable food items, food vouchers and face masks.

The Pars Equality Center has also partnered with Destination Home and Sacred Heart Community Service to offer COVID-19 financial assistance.

Those who meet the eligibility criteria are encouraged to email the center at: assistance@parsequalitycenter.org