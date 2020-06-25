UNITED STATES—Basketball and football two are the most popular sports in the world. These games have a lot of fans, and the championship matches collect millions of views. Which sport is better? Let’s make a deep dive and discover the differences between basketball and football.

Reasons Why Basketball is Better than Football

Number of Players

Basketball involves a lower number of players on the playground. There are two teams with five players in each team. As a result, it makes the game more lively and engaging.

Fewer Requirements

There is no need to be keen to play basketball. All that you need is to know the rules and have a pair of sneakers. You can become a great basketball player even if you’re not hight. Just learn how to grab the ball and train your throwing skills. Also, basketball is more gender-neutral. Girls can play this game as well as boys.

Easy to Play and Train

There is no need to gather two teams, get heavy and expensive equipment, and use a large field to play basketball. If you want to play this game outside, grab your friends, take the ball, and find the nearest playground for outdoor sports. Moreover, basketball rules are quite easy to understand. That’s why this game is so widespread.

Basketball is a Respectful Game

It is forbidden to push and beat other players playing this game. Those players who show disrespect to other players get penalties. Furthermore, it is a less brutal sport due to the strict rules that don’t hold the ball and strike opponents in any way.

Reasons Why Football is Better than Basketball

Football is a rough game for boys that have a lot of fans. The Super Bowl is almost a national holiday. It collects over 100 million views, which is impressive. Let’s examine the benefits of football and discover why does it so popular.

Team Game

It’s impossible to play football with a few players only. There are two teams and 22 players in total. The game requires you to be a team player and cooperate with other members to win some points.

Keeps on Fit

Football requires players to be keen to stop opponents and get the ball. Moreover, football players have to be fast to get the ball to a rival’s end zone and avoid all the opponents. Therefore, football players should have healthy nutrition, spend a lot of hours in a gym, and workout outdoor.

Requires Well-Thought-Out Tactics

Final Verdict

These two sports are entirely different, and it’s hard to compare them. However, summing everything up, I can tell that basketball is better than football because it is not as harmful as football: it has fewer requirements and more straightforward rules.