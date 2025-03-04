Standing as a testament to early American engineering, Highway 99 in California is the last remaining piece of the Mexico-to-Canada Highway 99, which was partially decommissioned in 1972 with the completion of I-5. Today, the highway is still over 400 miles long, scything through rural towns in the central valley of California, and it, sadly, has been identified as one of the most dangerous roads in America.

Wondering how to stay safe on Highway 99? Read further to learn how studies have identified the dangers of traveling this road and what you can do to protect yourself and your family.

Where is Highway 99?

Highway 99 runs from a junction off I-5 near Wheeler Ridge on the south end, over I-5 near Sacramento, and ends near Red Bluff and California Highway 36 on the North End. Cutting through Kern, Tulare, Fresno, Madera, Merced, Stanislaus, San Joaquin, Sacramento, Sutter, Butte, and Tehama counties, 99 serves as an easy point of access for those traveling to some of the more rural parts of the state.

How Dangerous is Highway 99?

A recent study of accident trends on Highway 99 over a five-year period showed around 89 deaths each year and almost 400 accidents annually. Stanislaus County alone saw 302 injury causing accidents on the 99 in 2023.

The reporting including anecdotes from drivers who note that they see accidents every day when they drive Highway 99. Other drivers noted that they may not see an accident for some time, but they will then encounter a few accidents in the same number of days.

How Does Highway 99 Compare to Other Roadways?

There has been an average of nearly 100 deaths per year (from 2018-2022) placed Highway 99 above the Pacific Coast Highway and State Route 91 on the list of roads in California with the most vehicle-related deaths. Those who travel these roads frequently as encouraged to be more careful.

What Can Stem the Tide?

Those interviewed for the CBS News report noted that there are several factors that could play a part in the dangerous nature of Highway 99, including:

Lack of consistent patrolling from the CHP

Constant construction on the roadway

Increases in traffic over the past decade or so

Growth of areas near highway exits

How Can You Stay Safe on California Highway 99?

Generally, all drivers would do well to slow down and move to the righthand lane if they feel that other, faster drivers should pass. This technique alone can be quite helpful when you don’t feel safe driving amongst long-haul trucks, those who use the road every day, or any motorist who is simply traveling too fast.

When pulling onto the highway, it is wise to wait for the best opportunity to merge into traffic. Given the rise of traffic levels and the noted lack of patrols, it’s possible that many drivers are passing these exits too quickly, making your diligence that much more important.

Finally, keep a safe distance from other drivers, especially on state roads that are often narrower but still as heavily traveled as an interstate.