UNITED STATES—I heard some discussions this week from people about the comparisons in relationships between the person who is the saver and who is the spender. It seems to feel that a lot of Americans now more than ever, are spending more and saving a lot less people. Inflation does not seem to be slowing down anytime soon, and I never thought I would see the day that gas would be over $5 a gallon and people would complain, yet we’re still filling up our tanks. That’s brings me to our question of the hour: just because something is a deal does it mean it’s a steal?

No one likes a deal better than me, but at the same time you have to start to ask yourself are you buying just to buy because the deal good is was something you actually needed? That is a question that I have had to ask myself time and time again in the past 6-12 months. Why? Things are starting to pile up and I’m finding myself asking that dreaded question: why did I buy it?

You know the answer that comes back to me again and again: oh, it was on sale. Just because something is on sale does NOT necessarily mean you have to purchase it. I think as consumers that we love the notion of being able to NOT only save money, but to get a bargains so good we want to ensure everyone else knows about it people.

It is almost like saving money puts you in this mindset that you want to help other people save money as well, but it is not that simple people. You see a good price on an item and you psychologically tell yourself, the bargain is so good there is absolutely no way that you can pass it up. That is NOT the right question to ask. You should be asking yourself: is this something I need?

If the answer is no, you already know what needs to be done. Place that item back on the shelf or the clothing rack America. Too many of us refuse to do that and it results in wasteful spending and materialist things just sitting around and collect dust and not being properly utilized America. Think about what you could do with that money. You could be saving for a big trip, saving to purchase a home, paying off a significant debt or purchasing that big item that you’ve been dreaming about, but haven’t been able to buy.

Money does indeed go as fast as it comes, but sometimes having a bit of restraint can go a long way because it proves your ability to resist such a good deal. The price might be right, but just because it is doesn’t mean you have to have it America. Think about that.

Written By Zoe Mitchell