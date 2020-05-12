UNITED STATES—Michigan casinos have been closed since mid-March due to concerns over coronavirus, but with the situation slowly calming down, Michigan casino reopening dates are being announced. Tribal-owned Island Resort and Casino had initially planned to restore its operations on May 16, but decided to abide by the state’s newly announced reopening date for casinos, May 28, after a warning from the state Attorney General’s office, reports MichiganSharp.com.

What Was Previously Planned?

The new relaunching timetable was altered from its original plans. Michigan casino officials were initially planning to recommence the Island Resort activities on May 6, including its slot floor, bingo, food, and beverage services. The reopening of the golf course was planned for May 8 and the hotel operation for May 13.

Even the statements of casino representatives were in favor of sooner reopening. Casino General Manager, Tony Mancilla, had a positive opinion about the date of reactivation of gambling activities:

“We feel we’re doing what everyone else does. Hotels are open, restaurants are open. We have those things. The only difference is the slot floor. We think we can keep that clean and our customers themselves will keep themselves safe.”

Details On Gov. Whitmer’s Executive Order

Only a few days ago, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer confirmed executive order 2020-69 which prolongs the previous order on temporary closure of specific places including theaters, bars, and casinos. Given that the Island Resort and Casino is run by the Hannahville Indian Community, and that the governor’s order covers state-regulated venues, it could easily be concluded that Michigan casino can carry out its operation.

Mancilla is of the same opinion:

“As far as the Governor’s order, those casinos are in the hot spot of Detroit. Those three casinos they have jurisdiction over are right in the middle of where all this is happening, and that makes sense. It doesn’t make sense for us here in the U.P. that was lightly hit.”

How Should Visitors Behave After Reopening?

As soon as the casino continues its regular operation, visitors will have to adhere to certain rules. All of them will have their temperature checked, and security personnel will be placed at the casino’s four entrances. Everyone who has a temperature over 100 degrees, according to the CDC guidelines, will be denied entry.

Island Resort and Casino has also prepared a significant number of masks, and customers who request them will be supplied accordingly. However, the venue will not require visitors to wear them. Additionally, lines at cashiers will be separated and other chairs removed from the complex.

What About Casino Employees?

When the casino reopens, 200 essential employees will return to their jobs including directors, managers, and maintenance workers. The remaining 450 casino employees are mainly part-time and the company paid their compensation for the first two weeks after they were able to apply for unemployment benefits.

The casino has a significant number of employees over 65, and the venue will not require them to immediately return to work. As time goes on, full-time workers will return to their jobs in the first phase, with about 200 people expected to return in the first several weeks. This will be followed by a gradual transition period for the remaining 450 workers. At the same time, reactivating some of the part-time workers could be challenging.

Mancilla’s conclusion is more than clear:

“With this unemployment situation, I have a feeling we’re not going to get them all back. They are making more money right now doing nothing than working. That’s the harsh reality is the Federal Government is giving them the extra money and that’s fine and people need it, but it’s going to have a negative impact once all these businesses start reopening.”

Meanwhile, management of the Island Resort and Casino has applied the Nevada and National Indian Gaming Commission’s standards and guidelines to ensure the safety of its customers and staff. The casino was shut down on March 21, 2020, and the closure has been in place for seven weeks now.