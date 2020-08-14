ISRAEL— On Thursday, August 13, President Trump announced that Israel and the United Arib Emirates had reached a “Historic Peace Agreement” that would lead to a “full normalization of relations.”

In addition to normalizing relations between the two regions, the treaty states that Israel would suspend its plans to annex parts of the occupied West Bank. The joint statement released by the U.S., Israel, and the UAE declares that this was “at the request of President Trump.”

“This deal is a significant step towards building a more peaceful, secure and prosperous Middle East,” President Trump told reporters in the Oval Office. “Now that the ice has been broken, I expect more Arab and Muslim countries will follow the United Arab Emirates’ lead.”

The treaty was agreed on as President Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Any Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the United Arib Emirates spoke to “advance peace in the Middle East region” according to the statement.

The statement also proclaims that this deal will lead to similar agreements regarding investment, tourism, security, technology, healthcare, and the environment by opening embassies, introducing trade ambassadors, and allowing direct passenger flights for the first time.

This Vision for Peace also allows all peaceful Muslims to visit and pray at the Al Aqsa Mosque and Jerusalem’s other holy sites.

This is the third Israeli-Arab peace treaty in the Middle East, and the first to involve a Gulf state.

“We are already discussing this with other nations,” Trump said. “So, you will probably see others of these.”

Israel’s ambassador to the United States Ron Dermer tweeted about the treaty, commenting “A great day for peace! Israel commends the courage of MBZ for the historic decision of the UAE to join Egypt (1979) and Jordan (1994) in making peace with Israel. Israel deeply appreciates all @POTUS Trump has done to make this breakthrough possible. More to come!”