UNITED STATES— On Tuesday, September 15, President Trump presided over a ceremony at the White House with leaders of Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain for the signing of historical deals between the nations.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, United Arab Emirates Foreign Affairs Minister Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayan signed the Abraham Accords. The Emiratis and the Israelis signed their own bilateral document, as did the Bahrainis and the Israelis. Representatives from the nations also signed a document. Moreover, the U.S. signed the deals as a witness.

These declarations intend to normalize diplomatic relations between Israel and the two Gulf nations. Under the deal, the nations will establish embassies, exchange ambassadors and cooperate on issues like trade, healthcare and security. It also includes “efforts to achieve a just, comprehensive, and enduring resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.”

“We’re here this afternoon to change the course of history. Together these agreements will serve as the foundation for a comprehensive peace across the entire region.… The nations of the regions had to decide what kind of a future they wanted for their children and for their families, and for their nation itself. No one could make that choice for them. They had to do that themselves. Today the world sees that they are choosing cooperation over conflict, friendship over enmity, prosperity over poverty and hope over despair. They are choosing a future in which Arabs and Israelis, Muslims, Jews and Christians can live together, pray together and dream together, side by side in harmony, community and peace,” said Trump.

Israel’s Netanyahu called the agreements “a pivot of history” that “heralds a new dawn of peace.”

Bahrain’s Al Zayani stated: “For too long, the Middle East has been set back by conflict and mistrust, causing untold destruction and thwarting the potential of generations of our best and brightest.”

When asked if other potential nations might join the agreement, Trump said the U.S. is “very far down the road with five additional countries.”