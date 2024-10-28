HOLLYWOOD—Whether you are staying at the Aria Resort Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas or Caesars Palace, you can always run into a celebrity. While the Aria Resort Hotel has a high-end feel and is known for its award-winning rooms and suites, five-star service, and world class dining, it was the 4.5 star hotel with a Roman theme, and iconic architecture that two icons bumped into each other.

It was on October 26, that Adele spotted Celine Dion in the crowd of her Las Vegas residency. The British popstar was brought to tears when she spotted Celine in the middle of singing “When We Were Young,” one of the many hits off her third album, “25.” The star asked her security, “Where is she?” before finding the 6-time Grammy Award-winner sitting near the control board. That’s when she burst into tears. The two amazing singers, embraced, while holding each other’s hands and then cupped one another’s faces before Adele continued her performance.

Adele, 36, tried her best to get back to singing, however was so overcome with emotion that she asked the audience to help her. “Give it up for Miss Celine Dion,” she told the crowd as she made her way back to the stage. The audience went wild for Dion, who eventually stood up in her seat and waved to the room. The “My Heart Will Go On” singer, who had her own Vegas residency in the same spot years ago, was amazed at the reaction she got. The 56-year-old previously stunned fans when she announced in December 2022 that she’d been diagnosed with Stiff-person syndrome, prompting her removal from the public eye for an extensive amount of time. We were all so concerned about her health and singing career.

Just this year, back in February, she surprised everyone at the Grammy Awards when she came out to present for Album of the Year to Taylor Swift. Dion and Taylor Swift also shared an off-stage hug, silencing the immediate uproar over Swift seemingly not paying proper homage to the elder legend onstage when Dion presented her with Album of the Year for “Midnights.” Not wanting to be an anti-hero on her history-making night, Swift posed for pics with Dion and Rene-Charles, who had escorted his mom to the microphone.

If you remember, in 2017, Dion also presented Adele with the Song of the Year Grammy Award for her hit “Hello.” They also shared an emotional embrace. The following year, Adele surprised the Canadian singer at one of her own Las Vegas shows. It was back in July, that Celine gave her first onstage performance since 2020, singing a cover of Edith Piaf’s “Hymme A L’Amour” at the base of the Eiffel Tower in Paris during the Opening Ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics. After Saturday’s performance, Adele only has eight shows left in her “Weekends with Adele” residency. Last month, the singer announced she was going on hiatus and would not see fans “for a very long time.” Her final performance is on November 23.

Sometimes in the midst of tragedy, true emotions come out. After a week after Liam Payne’s death in Argentina, all five of One Direction’s albums have return to the charts. It never falls, once a singer passes, the charts got hot. The star died on October 16 at the tender age of 31 after falling from a third-floor hotel balcony in Buenos Aires. He is survived by his seven-year-old son, Bear, whom he shares with ex-partner Cheryl.

In the days following his death, countless tributes have been paid by his family and bandmates. The band’s third album, “Midnight Memories,” re-enters the chart in the top 20. While three of One Direction’s singles also reenter on the Top 40, while Payne’s final solo single, Teardrops, made its chart debut at number 85.

Rose’s Scoop: Something needs to be done, and more than 25,000 people have now signed a petition saying the entertainment industry “needs to be held accountable and be responsible to the welfare of their artists.”