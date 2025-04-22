SANTA MONICA—On April 21, the Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) arrested one of two suspects in connection to a stabbing that occurred on Ocean Avenue on April 19th. Ivan Angel Plancarte, 20, of San Gabriel, has been arrested and charged with attempted murder (664/187 PC).



According to an SMPD press release, officers responded to a call on Saturday, April 19, at 2:26 a.m., of a stabbing in the 1700 block of Ocean Front Walk. Officers arriving at the scene discovered a male victim suffering from multiple stab wounds to the upper torso.



SMPD officers initiated life-saving first aid until the Santa Monica Fire Department (SMFD) paramedics relieved them, and continued to assist the struggling patient until they were able to transport him to an area hospital. As of April 21, SMPD reports that the victim was in “critical but stable condition.”



The second victim was a female. She too received multiple stab wounds to the upper torso. She was also transported to an area hospital, treated, and released.



Both suspects fled the scene of the crime on foot heading southbound. According to the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Inmate locator, one suspect, Plancarte, was arrested on April 21, at 3:00 a.m. by SMPD officers. He is being held at the SMPD Jail. His total bail amount is $1,000,000.



Plancarte’s court date is scheduled for April 23, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. at Lax Superior Court.



The second suspect was described as a thin, Hispanic male, wearing a grey sweater, and either a blue bandana or face mask. He is still at large.



Anyone with more information on this incident, the whereabouts, or the identity of the second suspect is encouraged to contact, Det. Zamfirov (Peter.Zamfirov@santamoncia.gov) at (310)458-8398, Det. Sgt. Lozano (Alfonso.Lozano@santamonica.gov) at (310)458-8774, or the Watch Commander 24 hours a day at (310) 458-8427.