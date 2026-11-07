HOLLYWOOD—Well, it has only taken about 2 months, but the truth is starting to explode on “General Hospital.” How so? Well, the truth about Jack Brennen’s disappearance came to fruition in the recent week. How so? Carly spotted footage of Danny and Charlotte at the Metro Court on the night that Jack disappeared.

Carly and Valentin did what should have been done weeks ago: asking the right questions. They got Danny to confess that he and Charlotte found Jack’s body in the pool and fled the scene. However, that wasn’t the tipping point, it was Danny revealing that he and Charlotte almost ran into Drew and Ava that was the crucial clue.

Carly and Valentin realized that Drew and Ava were likely culpable in Jack’s disappearance and got his body out of the Metro Court via a laundry basket. As a result, the cylinders are clicking. That was only the beginning, as Carly and Valentin discovered a finger from the Quartermaine dog, that led them to a body on the Quartermaine estate. Oh, baby, get ready for Drew and Ava to really spiral.

Ava was already worried and went directly to Alexis to collect on that favor she was owed and she needs representation. Alexis was apprehensive, but she caved, as Ava spilled everything about what happened to Jack Brennen on the night he ‘disappeared.’ How crazy is it that Alexis has not had to deal with defending 2 clients who have committed murder? First, Willow, now, Ava Jerome, both women she hasn’t been the biggest fans of.

I’m eager to see what unfolds with Carly having this leverage on Ava, who Carly has always despised, and she might finally get the revenge she wants for her foe playing a role in her son Morgan’s death because Ava never paid for that fully. Detective Fitzpatrick stumbled upon the body as well, what the hell were you doing on the Quartermaine estate? Gosh, why are all the male detectives in Port Charles always so high and mighty, Dante, Chase, and now this guy! Fitzpatrick is CERTAIN Carly is responsible for Jack’s murder, and yes, she has every motive in the book, but you’re wrong, even though the terrible evidence seems to point in that direction.

Carly could easily save herself, but in doing so, she would have to reveal Danny and Charlotte’s role in the melee, and Valentin, Jason and Carly are not willing to do that. Well, not just yet anyway.

The weakest reveal I can think of, Trina’s stalker or so the audience thought. For a moment, I realized it could not be Quinn, it was too easy, so I thought, whoa, what if it was Spencer (that theory still holds, after this week for me). Trina’s one true love coming back to her, that would gob smack her and viewers. No, we discover its nutty Heather ‘got damn’ Webber? You have got to be kidding me. This is no bombshell and it’s not something that intrigues me at all.

Now if her crazy daughter Esme is getting ready to return to the canvas that catches my attention, but I don’t think that is happening, if so, maybe not till February Sweeps. Maybe that is the case, because Heather was adamant, while she rented out the club, she is not sending Trina flowers, didn’t create a fan site and is not stalking her, so who is? Spencer and Esme are at the top of my list, with Spencer being the reveal that would stun PC and Trina the most. Heather also purchased Wyndemere and is staying in PC, which means a character from the past has got to be coming back in the near future.

I knew that mystery man that Britt hooked up with had more to his story. Yes, that guy is Jude Jacks, he is Jerry Jacks’ son, which means he is the guy who Hudson has been secretly working with. Jude is not just Josslyn’s cousin, but apparently real bad news her father warned about. Oh, there is more, Jude is Phoebe’s actual biological father. He came bursting to the Quartermaine mansion demanding to see his daughter, just as Jason and Tracy played bodyguard.

Chase and Brook Lynn filed for divorce, but this chaos involving Phoebe potentially being taken from them, could bring them back together. Hmm, Hudson is worried as Josslyn is digging and he knows, she is going to connect the dots with him, and his true reason for coming to town.

It’s possible, Jerry and Jude might be responsible for Jax’s ‘disappearance.’ Interesting seeing Josslyn run into Jude for the very first time, and him knowing her, despite never meeting. I don’t think Hudson expected this, neither did Britt when she learned the truth about her fling, as Joss has realized, oh, her cousin might be after her fortune that was bestowed to her by dear ole Jax.

Interesting movement, and mayhem is about to explode more on “General Hospital” and I’m ready to witness every single minute of it.