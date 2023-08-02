WASHINGTON D.C.—On August 2, Special Counsel Jack Smith who has issued 2 indictments against former President Donald Trump admitted to withholding evidence and making false claims in a federal court of law.



According to Smith’s legal team, he falsely claimed in a July 31 court filing that in his second indictment against Trump he falsely claimed during a July 18 hearing his legal team provided all video footage in the Mar-a-Lago classified documents case to Trump’s legal defense team, which he did not.



“The Government’s representation at the July 18, hearing that all surveillance footage the Government had obtained pre-indictment had been produced was therefore incorrect,” reads a statement regarding the technicalities on the case.



This technicality may fall under the Brady rule according to Cornell Law School, Legal Information Institute states it is “named after Brady v. Maryland, requires prosecutors to disclose material, exculpatory information in the government’s possession to the defense.”

On July 27, Smith accused Trump in a “New Superseding Indictment,” of attempting to have video footage deleted.



On August 1, Smith filed a third indictment against former Trump placing blame on the former President for the riots at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, after the 2020, Presidential election.



“In this case, my office will seek a speedy trial so that our evidence can be tested in court and judged by a jury of citizens. In the meantime, I must emphasize that the indictment is only an allegation, and that the defendant must be presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law,” Smith stated.



“The security tapes being deleted was a made up lie by deranged Jack Smith! Election interference,” said Trump via the social media platform Truth Social.



“Thank you to everyone!!! I have never had so much support on anything before. This unprecedented indictment of a former (highly successful) President and leading candidate, by far, in both the Republican Party and the 2024 General Election has awoken the world to the corruption, scandal, and failure that has taken place in the United States the past three years. America is a nation in decline, but we will make it great again, greater than ever before. I love you all,” said Trump.