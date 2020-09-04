KENOSHA—Jacob Blake has been screamed all over the nation by Black Lives Matter demonstrators. They scream “Say his name!” and they go on about as if they know exactly what went down in Kenosha, WI last month. He has become yet another poster child of Black Lives Matter.

Jacob Blake, Jr, 25, was shot 7 times after he assaulted officers with a knife, held one in a headlock and then proceeded to reach into his car where had a gun and 3 small children waiting.

As you were misinformed, Jacob Blake was not some hero who broke up a fight with two women. That was a lie to misguide you into thinking this was yet another poor black man shot because he was black.

Jacob Blake is a perpetrator who had raped, assaulted and abused the woman in the house while she laid next to her small child. The same child that was at the scene while this Blake fought with police officers and held one in a headlock. In fact he had a warrant out for his arrest at the time he was resisting arrest.

That victim is the one that called 911 in Kenosha, WI. She was upset and told police, Jacob Blake took my keys and he is not supposed to be here. Were the police supposed to just let him take 3 kids after they were just informed he was a violent offender with an arrest warrant after he assaulted the officers? Police didn’t know if he was going to take the kids and put them in further danger. They also didn’t know if he was about to repeat last arrest where he had a gun hidden under the seat.

Jacob Blake, Jr doesn’t fall too far from the tree. His father, also named Jacob Blake is a real pathetic loser. Neither one of them deserve an ounce of respect or consideration. In fact he doesn’t even deserve to live. The man should be thrown into jail and the key should be tossed.

Apologies for referring to Blake, Sr as a pig… because pigs are amazing intelligent animals. This man is a piece of trash. Not only did he raise a son to disrespect and rape women, abuse children, but he was also raised to fight police officers and disrespect the law while putting his own children in the line of danger.

Listen, I don’t care if you hate the police. They are doing a job and protecting citizens. They, like everyone else, have bad people in their group. However 98% of them are amazing.

Police officers get injured and even lose their lives because of criminals like Jacob Blake. The police do not need to tolerate attempted murder by arresting a suspect at any time. If the suspect resists, getting shot should be expected and praised.

Officers on duty deserve respect and cooperation at all times. Even if you are trying to escape them because you don’t want to do jail time for their crimes.

Jacob Blake, Sr is a newly made millionaire because of your white guilt pathetic donations. This pandering is only supporting more episodes of these morons trying to taunt the police. Blake Sr made a fool of himself and showed the world what a racist piece of trash he is. Not only that, he honors Farrakhan who is one of the worst most hateful racist icons of the African community. Farrakhan, like the Blakes, is racist monster, creating hate and divide everywhere by the ugly bigoted words.

The anti-semetic and racist Kenosha resident held a press conference in front of a bunch of slimy brown nosers who simply want to spread their political divide and black power while they patronize someone that should be ignored. His self-entitled arrogance as if we should pity your situation is nothing more than than a failed attempt to cover your corruptness.

The media adds to it. Which is always funny how CNN and the others always say how they have to fact-check Trumps jokes who is probably the most honest politician ever allows such a blatant lie which gives attention and power to these crooks.

As Blake speaks in front of a large crows, spitting his germs (both literally and figuratively) he refers to his son being the victim of attempted murder (what a bleeping joke!), calling for the police to be prosecuted. Meanwhile he is not respecting the social distancing guidelines.

The only racists in Kenosha is the Blake family and their supporters. The police are working very hard to protect people like the victims of Jacob Blake from the perpetrators that have stupid parents (like the Blakes) who raise their kids to disrespect honorable people and to do bad things.

When will this country wake up and call things like they are? The only systematic racism that I have seen in 2020 are those like Jacob Blake, racist against white people.