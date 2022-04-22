GRIFFITH PARK—The Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced on Wednesday, April 20 that a murder charge was filed against a motorist who struck a bicyclist participating on a fundraiser ride on Saturday, April 16.

“My heart goes out to everyone who grieves for the senseless loss of cyclist Andrew Jelmert,” said District Attorney Gascón. “Drunken drivers threaten the safety of us all. They must be held accountable and their victims given the trauma-informed services they will need to become survivors.”

Jairo Martínez, 37, faces one felony count each of murder and hit-and-run driving resulting in death to another person, as well as one misdemeanor count of driving when privilege was suspended or revoked for DUI conviction after a prior offense.

Arraignment for case BA504669 was scheduled April 19, but continued to April 20 in Department 30 of the Foltz Criminal Justice Center.

Martinez allegedly struck the 77-year-old victim in Griffith Park on April 16 and then attempted to flee the scene, but was later captured. The cyclist was traveling northbound on Crystal Springs Drive when he was struck by Martinez’s Grey BMW. Alcohol was a factor in this collision. The suspect is housed at the Los Angeles Police Department Metropolitan Detention Center. His bail was set at $616,000.

Anyone with additional information on the hit-and-run vehicle and driver is asked to contact Detective Gabriela Diaz, Central Traffic Detectives, at (213) 833-3713 or e-mail her at 36160@lapd.online. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (1-800-2228477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may also visit www.lapdonline.org, and click on “Anonymous Web Tips” under the Get Involved-Crime Stoppers” menu to submit an online tip.