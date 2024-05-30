SANTA MONICA—On Wednesday, May 29, Lt. Myesha Morrison, Public Information Officer with the Santa Monica Police Department informed Canyon News via email a suspect who battered an elderly victim was arrested.

The SMPD reported that on May 23, near the 1600 block of Ocean Front Walk, a 73-year-old woman was walking when a male pushed her to the ground. The suspect, later identified as Jalan Rodger James, 39, who is experiencing homelessness, was located shortly thereafter and arrested for battery on an elder and resisting arrest.

The victim informed officers that while on her morning walk, she saw James walking towards her, yelling incoherently. She tried to move out of his way, but he intentionally pushed her to the ground. She sustained a back injury in addition to abrasions on her hands as she tried to halt her fall.

Dispatchers received a second call reporting the same suspect attempting to punch bystanders. Within three minutes of receiving the call, the SMPD Drone Operator located James walking near 2nd and Colorado. Officers arrived on scene and he was arrested.

The case was presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office for official filing of charges after detectives located footage and gathered witness statements. He is being charged with Felony Battery with serious bodily injury – 243(d) PC; Felony Elder/Adult Abuse – 368(b)(1) PC and two counts of Resisting an Executive Officer – 69PC.

James faces additional charges in another Santa Monica assault case pending review by the LA District Attorney.

“The safety and well-being of our most vulnerable residents is a top priority for the SMPD. Assaults on elderly individuals are taken very seriously, and we will continue to pursue felony charges in these situations”, said Police Chief Ramon Batista.

Anyone who may have been harmed or has information related to the suspect is asked to contact Detective Holloway (Jacob.Holloway@santamonica.gov) or the Watch Commander (24/7) at 310-458-8427.