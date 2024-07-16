HOLLYWOOD HILLS—On July 10, 2024, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office disclosed that Jameelah Michl, 36, was sentenced by Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Kerry White to 35 years to life in state prison in the shooting and killing of Michael Latt, 33, during an attack in his home in the Mid-Wilshire area of Los Angeles in November 2023.

Michl entered a plea in open court on June 24, 2024, and plead guilty to one count of first-degree murder, and one count of first-degree burglary. Michl also admitted the use of a firearm.

It is further alleged that Michl personally used a handgun during the commission of the crime. It also is alleged that another person, other than the accomplice, was present in the residence during the commission of the burglary.

On November 27, 2023, Michl went to the Latt’s Mid-Wilshire residence on the 900 block of Alandele Avenue after she targeted him for being friends with director, A.V. Rockwell, who directed the film “A Thousand and One” starring Teyana Taylor, who she was stalking. Michl worked as an extra on the filme. She knocked on the door, forcing herself into the residence once it was opened by one of the occupants. Michl, who was armed with a semi-automatic handgun, shot and killed the victim inside of the home.

Latt was a prominent figure in Hollywood working as a consultant and social justice advocate. He founded Lead With Love that was founded in 2019, where he worked with a variety of individuals in entertainment industry including directors Ava Duvernay and Ryan Coogler.

“Michael Latt is an award winning strategist, producer and founder of Lead With Love who has developed and led nationwide campaigns, impact initiatives and creative projects alongside influential artists, brands and organizations like Common, Ryan Coogler, Netflix, Emerson Collective, Sundance Film Festival, DGA, Ava DuVernay’s ARRAY, Frieze, UCLA, Barry Jenkins and more. His purpose-driven and innovative work has been recognized by press and institutions like his alma mater Chapman University where he was awarded Chapman’s annual Distinguished Alumni Award. Aligning his purpose and passion, Michael continues to dedicate his career to being of service, supporting influential women and artists of color and utilizing storytelling, art and more to spark lasting change and bring hope, love and inspiration to communities. Born and raised in Los Angeles, California, Latt founded his company Lead With Love in 2019 and currently acts as the company’s CEO. He is also on Leadership Advisory Committees for NeueHouse, Frieze and Real Wins,” reads the Lead With Love website.

His mother is Michelle Satter, who is a film executive. The case was investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department.