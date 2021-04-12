SANTA MONICA-On Wednesday, April 7, at approximately 7:55 a.m. officers with the Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) responded to The Manor, an adult residential facility located at 1905 Pico Blvd in Santa Monica.

A former resident of the Manor has had an ongoing dispute with a current resident, according to the reporting party. That subject showed up and an argument ensued. At one point the subject pulled out a pocket knife and brandished it at the current resident. Police were then called and the suspect immediately fled.

Officers made contact with the suspect, however, he was not cooperating. Crisis Negotiation Team Representatives and the Department of Mental Health (DMH) were on the scene and made several attempts to convince the suspect to comply. The street was shut down for the safety of the suspect and the public. The suspect was then taken into custody without further incident.

James Latham has been charged with brandishing a weapon, making criminal threats, and resisting arrest.