HOLLYWOOD — President Donald Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame has been vandalized again. James Lambert Otis, 56, was arrested for “felony vandalism” on October 5, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

On Friday, October 2, Otis used a pick axe to destroy Trump’s star. LAPD said that Otis had expressed “his intention to damage the star” recently on social media. Police began investigating the incident by reviewing video evidence.

After investigation, police determined that Otis was the individual destroying the star. LAPD detectives then “contacted Otis’ publicity team who relayed his desire to turn himself in for the crime.”

Otis is heir to the Otis Elevator Company fortune — one of the leading companies for elevator and escalator manufacturing in the world.

On Monday, October 5, Otis entered LAPD’s Hollywood Station, where he was questioned by detectives and subsequently booked. His bail was set at $20,000.

Otis first destroyed the president’s star back in 2016 before the general election took place. On October 26, 2016, Otis smashed the star with a sledgehammer and removed a brass medallion from the middle of the star, according to L.A. County prosecutors.

For that incident, Otis pleaded no contest to the same charges he faces now. He was sentenced on February 21, 2017 to three years of formal probation, 20 days of Caltrans work and ordered to pay $3,700 to the Hollywood Historic Trust and $700 to the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce.

LAPD’s Hollywood Station investigated both incidents. The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce has estimated the damages from last week’s incident to be $3,000.

The president received his star in 2007 when he still hosted the reality TV show “Apprentice” on NBC.