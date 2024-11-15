BEVERLY HILLS—On Thursday, November 14, the Beverly Hills Police Department informed Canyon News via email that a suspect involved in a carjacking and hit-and-run has been arrested.

At approximately 7:06 p.m., the BHPD received a 911 call reporting a carjacking in the 400 block of North Bedford Drive. The victim stated that an unknown male suspect used force to steal her vehicle, a black BMW X3, before fleeing the area.

The BHPD Communications received a second 911 call regarding a vehicle-versus-pedestrian traffic accident. During the initial information gathering, it was discovered that the driver of the involved stolen vehicle lost control and crashed near Wilshire Boulevard and Camden Drive. The driver fled the scene on foot, leaving behind multiple injured victims.

Officers assigned to a nearby City event quickly detained the suspect in the 200 block of South Beverly Drive.

The traffic accident victims included two male adults, one female adult, and one male juvenile. The Beverly Hills Fire Department transported all victims to local hospitals for further evaluation and treatment. Their current conditions are unknown.

Taken into police custody was James Portul, 22, from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He was booked on PC 215 – Carjacking and VC280001(A) – Hit and Run with injury.