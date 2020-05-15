WEST HOLLYWOOD- The City of West Hollywood will host a virtual Oath of Office ceremony during the City’s annual City Council Reorganization and Installation meeting on Monday, May 18, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. The meeting will be live-streamed on the City website at www.weho.org/wehotv and at www.youtube.com/wehotv as Lindsey P. Horvath is sworn in as the City’s new Mayor and John Heilman as sworn in as the new Mayor Pro Tempore.

The Mayor Horvath’s Oath of Office will be administered by Jane Fonda. Mayor Pro Tempore Heilman’s Oath of Office will be administered by West Hollywood City Clerk Yvonne Quarker. Music artist Chely Wright will perform the national anthem followed by video presentations from former presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg and V., formerly known as Eve Ensler.

The regularly scheduled City Council meeting will follow the installation, and a live DJ set by DJ Asha will conclude the evening.