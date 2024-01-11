UNITED STATES—It seems many people forgot three years ago that something evil, wicked transpired in this country. Something I thought I’d never see I witnessed live on TV and it was the most disgusting thing I have ever witnessed in my life when it comes to our political process. The insurrection or riot, I don’t care what you call it, it definitely wasn’t a got damn protest that was peaceful that so many people attempt to tout as the U.S. Capitol was overtaken by supporters of former President Donald J. Trump.

I mean people literally overtaking the U.S. Capitol, had to be the scariest thing I ever witnessed because in my mind I was thinking, are these people about to set the U.S. Capitol on fire? Could more chaos be coming to the rest of the country? I mean this was unlike anything America ever seen before. It was pure mayhem, pure chaos, unlike anything American I have ever seen. People were upset over Trump losing the 2020 election and that the election was stolen from him. I sort of equate the 2020 election to the 2000 election when Al Gore lost to George W. Bush and that whole debacle with the state of Florida.

Gore ultimately conceded and George W. Bush after the courts got involved became President of the United States. No riot occurred as a result. January 6, 2021 was an ugly stain on this country that will never disappear. I sometimes wonder what people across the globe were thinking as that despicable event transpired. How is America viewed now compared to how it was viewed before January 6, 2021? That is a question I would truly love to ask someone from Europe, Asia, Africa, Australia and South America. Do they respect us or think we’re a bunch of hooligans?

I remember vividly where I was when that day transpired. I was working and someone mentioned you have to turn on the TV and I couldn’t believe what I was watching and I could take my eyes away from what I was watching on TV. It was horrifying. Witnessing people running towards the U.S. Capitol breaking the barrier, and ultimately storming into the building.

For those people who keep making the argument it was a peaceful protest, open your eyes. When you are attacking officers and running over people, breaking windows and trying to make it to the floor where Congress conducts its business to prevent the certification of the Presidential Election what does that say? Not good things. The crazy thing about the event 3 years later is the 360 that so many politicians have made. I recall Lindsay Graham, Mitch McConnell and so many Republicans who were in office at that time denouncing Donald Trump and the role or behavior that transpired that day. It was bad, it was very bad.

For many Republicans, it was almost like they felt they couldn’t usher Trump out of office soon enough because it stained not only the country, but the Republican Party itself. He was never convicted of an insurrection, but Trump was indeed impeached more times than any other U.S. President in history. There was this theory the country just needed to put this moment in the past and move on. There is just one problem: January 6, 2021, will never be forgotten it was just too horrific. Several people died as a result of that melee on that day, and I’m not referring to those who broke into the U.S. Capitol building, I’m referring to those who were trying to defend the U.S. Capitol.

Former President Trump should have IMMEDIATELY ensured some sort of action was taken to disperse that crowd. It took hours for him to release that video telling his supporters to go home, it should have been immediate once all those people started to storm the U.S. Capitol and get inside. That is the one thing I hear so much about people who say they will never vote for Donald Trump, that they lost respect for him after what unfolded on January 6, 2021. They noted they just could never vote for him after that incident.

It would be nice if we could go back in history and rewind what occurred on January 6, 2021, but in reality we can’t. What has happened has happened and you cannot change that. What does that mean? We have to live with those aftereffects for years, decades and centuries to come. The scary thing is another election is happening in 2024, and I fear far worse things are going to unfold this year in the political arena.

That is extremely scary when you fear democracy has ceased to exist in this country and it’s all political theatre and maneuvering to come out on top. Do politicians actually care to serve the American people anymore? If you want my honest opinion, they don’t and I’m referring to both Democrats and Republicans. It is all about them and what serves them best, and politicians fail to remember you were elected by the people so you shall serve the people, not yourself and a select few.

The notion of the political party is the problem. You shouldn’t be forced to pick a side, it needed to be abolished, there SHOULD BE NO PARTIES. You just vote based on how you choose to vote and let it be. Nope, we love to divide people we want to categorize people, when we don’t need to.

Written By Jason Jones